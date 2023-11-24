GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire in Greer Thursday evening.

According to the Greer Fire Department, crews responded to the 100 block of Pinewood Drive around 7:34 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story house fire with smoke and fire showing from the front and rear of the residence.

Officials said crews worked in an offensive strategy and the fire was contained at 8:26 p.m.

The building was occupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

Pelham Batesville Fire Department, Tyger River Fire Department, and Taylors Fire Department also responded to assist.