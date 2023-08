WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

According to Trinity Fire Department, around midnight multiple fire crews were called to a house fire in the area of Highway 221 and North Kelly Road.

Upon arrival, officials found the home engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials are still on the scene extinguishing the fire.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.

Video of house fire (Source: Trinity Fire Department)