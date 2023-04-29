GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Tyger River Fire Department responded to a fire at an Upstate restaurant early Saturday morning.
According to the fire department, they were called to Tadpole Seafood Restaurant located at 13455 East Wade Hampton Blvd. around 3:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming out of the building.
According to the fire department, there is property damage and a partial roof collapse.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and is still under investigation.
Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.