GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Tyger River Fire Department responded to a fire at an Upstate restaurant early Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, they were called to Tadpole Seafood Restaurant located at 13455 East Wade Hampton Blvd. around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming out of the building.

According to the fire department, there is property damage and a partial roof collapse.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is still under investigation.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.