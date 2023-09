ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are asking the public to avoid the area off Highway 81 on Lee Road while they assist in extinguishing a fire in Anderson County.

The Powdersville Fire Department responded to the fire Saturday evening after 8 p.m.

Three and Twenty Fire Department Station 19 and Wren Fire Department 24 are also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.