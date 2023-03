EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Fire Department responded to a hotel fire Monday morning.

According to Fire Chief Josh Anderson, crews were called to the Quality Inn on Calhoun Memorial Highway.

American Red Cross also responded to the fire and assisted residents in relocating.

Three Easley police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

Chief Anderson said that the fire is still under investigation but is believed to be storm-related.