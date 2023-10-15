ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 6 a.m. for a brush fire in the area of Orr Street.

While en route, dispatch upgraded the response to a structure fire on Beachwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found the house with heavy fire showing from the roof.

The fire department said the building was quickly searched for occupants and a fire attack was initiated. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal and the Anderson Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at (864) 231-2272.