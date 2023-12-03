LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in Laurens County that left one person dead.

According to the Laurens County Fire Department, officials received a call around 9:05 a.m. to respond to a home in the 7000 block of Ekom Beach Road.

Officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also investigating.

Information is limited at this time. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.