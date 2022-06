ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday morning in Pelzer.

The West Pelzer Fire Department said they received a call regarding a house fire on Square Street and another on Brock Street.

Fire on Square Street (source: 7NEWS)

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Williamston Fire Department and other officials are also at the scene investigating the fire at this time.