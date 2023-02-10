SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Reidville Fire Department responded to a fire at MOCOM Compounds Corporation in Duncan Friday morning.

According to the fire department, the call originally came in as a fire alarm and water flow activation.

When they arrived, there was lots of smoke and zero visibility.

The fire started in the shipping and receiving area of the plant where pallets of cardboard were on fire, according to the fire department.

Responders had to cut holes in the roof to ventilate.

The employees had already evacuated the building and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was accidental.