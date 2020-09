LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a report of a drowning along South Rabon Creek in Laurens County, Thursday afternoon.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, crews were searching the area for one person along Wilsontown Road.

The Hickory Tavern Fire Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, and Abbeville dive team responded to the scene.

