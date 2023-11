GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission said crews are on the scene of an active wildfire in Greenwood County.

Officials said the wildfire was reported around 4:56 a.m. at the 8300 block of McCormick Highway.

As of 6 a.m., crews remain on the scene to extinguish the fire.

