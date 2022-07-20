ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple agencies responded to another hotel fire early Wednesday morning in Anderson.

The Anderson Fire Department said firefighters were alerted before 2 a.m. about a fire at the Thunderbird Motor Lodge located at 110 Sharpe Street.

Fire at Thunderbird (Source: Anderson FD)

Firefighters said upon arrival, they found a second-story room of the vacant hotel on fire. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

Authorities said firefighters responded to a previous fire Monday morning at the same location. Firefighters were able to locate the room involved and extinguish the fire within minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the fires should contact the Anderson Police Department.