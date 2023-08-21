SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews said that they responded to an abandoned house fire that happened on Monday night.

According to officials, a call regarding the fire came in around 8:19 p.m.

Extra crews from the Spartanburg Fire Department were also dispatched to the fire that took place on Spruce Street and Boundary Drive near Hidden Park Apartments.

Officials with the Spartanburg Fire Department said that there are no injuries at this time.

The fire is now out.

A firefighter was evaluated and transported to a hospital for a health-related issue not related to the fire. for a heat-related illness.

His injuries are not considered severe at this time.

Officials said that the abandoned house has already been condemned by Spartanburg County.

The Whitney Fire Department, City of Spartanburg Fire Department, Drayton Fire Department, Cherokee Springs Fire Department, and Hilltop Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Crews also responded to a business fire located at 379 Whitney Road in Spartanburg. This business known as “Icee Island” is permanently closed at this time.

Photo of crews responding to business fire

Photo of crews responding to business fire

Video of crews at the scene of a business fire

Video of crews at the scene of a business fire

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.