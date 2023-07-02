WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Seneca Fire Department responded to a church fire Saturday night.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. to a local church after a lightning strike hit the church causing damage to the steeple.

Firefighters said the fire was quickly contained and damage to the church was minimal.

The fire department said a firefighter actually witnessed the lightning strike and the fast action of the initial crews prevented the damage from being more extensive.

This fire is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.