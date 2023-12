ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a vehicle fire on southbound I-85 in Anderson County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Powdersville Fire Department Facebook page, crews were dispatched to I-85 southbound near mile marker 39 around 4 p.m. where they confirmed an active vehicle fire.

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane were shut down to allow crews to extinguish the fire.

All lanes have since reopened.