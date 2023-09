Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a wreck which appeared to involve a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on Pearman Dairy Rd. Details of the wreck have not yet been released.

Shortly after 10 p.m. crews were still on scene. Traffic was stopped on Pearman Dairy Road, but the adjacent Whitehall Road remained open.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.