BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – The Brevard Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire early Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, crews responded to a reported kitchen fire shortly after midnight at the College Walk Retirement Community.

Deputy Chief Elmore arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from the kitchen and activated the sprinkler system.

Crews worked to locate and extinguish the fire that was held in check by sprinklers, according to the fire department.

The Transylvania County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.