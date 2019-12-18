Closings and Delays
Deadly house fire under investigation in Greer

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Tyger River Fire Department officials confirmed at least one fatality following a fire at a home in Greer Wednesday afternoon.

Greer City, Holly Springs and Tyger River fire departments responded to house fire in the 300 block of Apalache Street.

A neighbor told our crew at the scene that the people who live in the home are deaf.

She told us that the smoke suddenly started coming out of the home.

Tyger River Fire Deputy Chief Shawn Harter confirmed the fatality following the fire and said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photos from the scene show fire damage around the windows of the home.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

