1 dead, 3 injured after house fire in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – One person has died and three others were hurt, including two firefighters, after a house fire in Union Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene on 2nd Avenue around 5:45pm for a house fire.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

According to the Union Public Safety Department, one civilian died while another was hurt in the fire.

Two firefighters were also hurt in the fire and are in good condition, according to the public safety department.

SLED has been called to the scene to investigate the fire.

  • Firefighters at scene of house fire along 2nd Avenue in Union, S.C., November 25, 2020
  • Firefighters at scene of house fire along 2nd Avenue in Union, S.C., November 25, 2020

