EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a two-story house fire Monday morning in Easley.

According to Pickens County dispatch officials, firefighters responded at about 4:20 a.m. to the home in the 700 block of Shefwood Drive.

Easley Fire Department responded to the scene, according to dispatch officials.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

