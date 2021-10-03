Crews search for missing fisherman in Walhalla

WALHALL, S.C. (WSPA) – Rescue crews are searching the Cherry Hill Recreation Area for a man who went missing during a fishing trip.

According to Oconee County Emergency Management, crews are looking for Jeff Griffith, who left on Friday for a one-day fishing trip. Family members became concerned when he did not show up for work Saturday. Griffith was fishing at the Chattooga River near the Oconee State Park.

The Oconee County Search and Rescue Team had five crews searching the area for Griffith. Friends of Griffith’s found his vehicle unaccompanied roughly two miles away on Big Bend Road in the Sumter National Forest.

Given the wet and dark conditions, crews will resume searching Monday morning.

If you have any information regarding Griffith’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

