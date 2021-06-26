Crews search for missing person in Lake Tugaloo

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are searching for a missing person in Lake Tugaloo after reports of an individual being hit by a boat Saturday afternoon.

Timothy Owens of the Oconee County Emergency Services said crews received the call around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in reference to a person that was struck by a boat on Lake Tugaloo and never resurfaced.

Oconee County Emergency Management is working with the Department of Natural Resources as well the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department and other Georgia officials to locate the missing person.

Details are limited at this time. WSPA 7News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.