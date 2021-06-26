Crews search for missing person in Lake Tugaloo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are searching for a missing person in Lake Tugaloo after reports of an individual being hit by a boat Saturday afternoon.

Timothy Owens of the Oconee County Emergency Services said crews received the call around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in reference to a person that was struck by a boat on Lake Tugaloo and never resurfaced.

Oconee County Emergency Management is working with the Department of Natural Resources as well the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department and other Georgia officials to locate the missing person.

Details are limited at this time. WSPA 7News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store