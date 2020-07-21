Drowning victim’s body recovered from Lake James in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Emergency Management officials said crews recovered the body of a drowning victim from Lake James Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials said a possible drowning was reported to the McDowell 911 Center Sunday at about 6:20 p.m. on Lake James near Big Island.

McDowell County Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell EM, Hankins FD, Nebo FD, NC Wildlife, and McDowell Sheriff responded to the area following the call, officials said.

Crews located the body in around 30 feet of water in an area west of the Big Island, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.

Over 50 personnel from nineteen different departments assisted in the recovery mission.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission is investigating.