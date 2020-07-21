Drowning victim’s body recovered from Lake James in McDowell Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic water

FILE

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Emergency Management officials said crews recovered the body of a drowning victim from Lake James Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials said a possible drowning was reported to the McDowell 911 Center Sunday at about 6:20 p.m. on Lake James near Big Island.

McDowell County Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell EM, Hankins FD, Nebo FD, NC Wildlife, and McDowell Sheriff responded to the area following the call, officials said.

Crews located the body in around 30 feet of water in an area west of the Big Island, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.

Over 50 personnel from nineteen different departments assisted in the recovery mission.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories