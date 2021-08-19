Crews searching for injured hiker at Raven Cliff Falls in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A search and rescue team has been sent to find an injured hiker who reportedly fell down a ravine near Raven Cliff Falls in Greenville County, Thursday evening.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, teams were called to Caesars Head State Park just after 6:00pm after park rangers were alerted to the injured hiker.

Deputies said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team is working to find the man who fell.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

