Missing 7-year-old FOUND in Anderson Co.

UPDATE: Anderson Co. deputies say they have found missing seven-year-old John Piercepaulson.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Emergency crews are searching for a missing autistic seven-year-old who went missing Monday in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, John William Piercepaulson went missing from an address along Lesley Road near Pelzer.

Piercepaulson weighs 65 pounds and has a blonde mohawk. He was wearing a white shirt and black shorts with gray croc shoes, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said a helicopter, K-9 tracking team, and Anderson County Technical Rescue have responded to the scene to search for the missing child.

