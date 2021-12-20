Crews work to clear concrete slab blocking parts of Blackstock Road in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Parts of Blackstock Road in Spartanburg near West Gate Mall are blocked off Monday evening.

Spartanburg Police said a piece of concrete fell off a semi-truck at 10:30 a.m. Throughout the afternoon and early evening, crews worked to clear it. Workers used machines to cut the slab of concrete into smaller pieces, then they’re able to lift it off the road.

A nearby business owner said he didn’t see it happen, but watched crews work throughout the day.

“It looks like he had a blowout because the concrete collapsed in the middle of the roadway. I didn’t get to see it, no sound, no anything but it’s certainly been an issue,” said Daniel McAbee, the owner of The Tangled Web Comics & Games.

He said there are often crashes near this intersection, but he’s never seen anything like this.

“It sort of just tilted and fell off the truck because there was no center bed on the truck to support it and it just fell over into the roadway. Cars hurriedly kept trying to rush by, driving through the rubble, it was kind of messy,” said McAbee.

Police are redirecting drivers heading north on Blackstock Road onto Coromandel Drive. Police do not know when the concrete will be cleared or the road reopened.