SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Work is underway at the site of the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters.

“It’s something they’ve needed for a very long time,” said Christopher George, the city’s communications manager.

Next year, the Spartanburg Police Department will moving into its new facility.

“It’s a huge upgrade for our police department just in terms of space for them and, you know, also a more upgraded and modern facility,” said George.

Crews are currently working to clear the site at West Saint John Street and Forest Street.

“It’s going to be ramping up even more in the coming weeks,” said George.

City leaders said construction will start soon. In September 2019, city councilmembers approved the purchase of this land for a two-story, 45,000 square foot building.

“They’ve very much outgrown their current facility and so it will be a huge upgrade, centrally located for them as well,” said George.

George said the police department’s current facility is more than 50 years old. He believes this new building will be good for the department and the community.

“Having a nice facility that reflects the pride that we have in our department and reflects the pride we know our folks have in their work, would be a big way to attract some new folks and retain some that we have already,” said George.

“At the moment, we’re looking at a fall of 2023 completion,” said George.

This project is funded by the Spartanburg County’s capital project sales tax, which voters approved in 2017.

On Monday, the city manager said it was a $15.5 million project. George said council would also receive an update on the updated project estimate, which accounts for inflation and increase in construction costs.

Even as construction approaches, the city has not yet released any renderings or designs for the new facility, which city officials said are still undergoing tweaks.

At Monday’s city council meeting, the city manager said the renderings should be public in the next few weeks.