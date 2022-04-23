MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Over 80 fire personnel are working to contain a forest fire in McDowell County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the fire started on Cozy Cove Drive in the Crooked Creek Community.

Crews are working to control the flames and extinguish the blaze, emergency management said. Currently, no structures are threatened and fire personnel are working to ensure that homes in the area are protected.

The public is asked to avoid the area to ensure crews can travel safely to contain the fire, MCEM said.