ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with the city of Anderson said that Anderson Roads and Bridges are working to repair a portion of Camson Road.

According to officials, the road was washed away due to recent rainfall.

Officials said that the repair is estimated to be a two-week project.

The outage is in the area of Electric City Gymnastics and Pickens Construction.

