Crews work to restore power to parts of Laurens Co., other Upstate areas

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy reports thousands of homes across the Upstate are still without power Monday afternoon.

Winter weather from Sunday is still impacting people across the area on Monday. In Laurens County, hundreds are still without power, after it went out Sunday night.

“It was probably out about 11, 12 o’clock last night and then woke up this morning and we still didn’t have power,” said Timothy Tucker.

Outages on Sunday night affected hundreds and left many in the cold.

“[We’re] tying to keep all the neighbors checking on everyone and make sure everyone’s warm,” said Eddie Bagwell. “Everyone’s staying right about 48 degrees inside.”

Some said they used backup systems to stay warm.

“It was cold, it was probably about 50 something in the house, and so, we’ve got a gas heater, so we had to turn it on this morning” said Tucker.

Some neighbors said they expect power to come back on Monday night.

“There are a massive amounts of resources on the ground,” said Ryan Mosier, a Duke Energy spokesperson. “We’ve got people and trucks across South Carolina.”

He said crews are working to restore outages. He also encourages people to be patient and said each outage is different and some could take longer than others to fix.

“We’re going to get most folks back up today, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to get everybody back up today,” said Mosier.

Mosier said he expects a small number of outages to continue throughout the night and into Tuesday.