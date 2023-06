GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are working to restore power in Greenwood County on Tuesday.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said that they have received a large number of calls regarding the power outages.

Deputies are asking people to please use 911 for emergencies only and call the Greenwood Commission of Public Works main line during business hours for any outages.

Deputies are also asking people to use all traffic lights as four-way stops.