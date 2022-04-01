GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Education released a crime data report for Tanglewood Middle School after a student died after being shot by another student Thursday afternoon.

We previously reported that the school resource officer at the Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup at 12:23 p.m. after hearing shots were fired.

After arriving on scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies learned that the gunfire was from a 12-year-old student who shot another 12-year-old student in the 700 wing of the school.

According to the SC Department of Education, the Persistently Dangerous Schools Report tallies different crimes that took place in South Carolina schools from 2019-2021.

For Tanglewood Middle School, there were a total of four crimes reported in the past three years.

In 2019, there was one weapon offense. During 2020, there was one aggregated assault and one drug distribution, according to the report. For 2021, there was one robbery reported.

The SC Department of Education has not released crime data for 2022.