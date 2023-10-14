GREENVILLE. S.C. (WSPA) – One of the largest festivals in the southeast took over downtown Greenville Saturday evening.

It’s that time of year in the southeast.

“Fall is my favorite season,” festival goer, Maria Nitti said.

“Watch football, the leaves are changing, the weather is great, I love fall,” festival goer, DJ Dobson.

Fall also brings, one of the largest attractions for the City of Greenville, “Fall for Greenville is like the biggest event in like in the southeast for us, all our group of friends come out here we get together once a year for Fall for Greenville and just have a good time.”

The 42nd annual event is attracting people from near and far.

“We recently located from Brooklyn, New York and it is our first time down here and we decided to come out and see what fall for Greenville has to offer.”

Everyone gathered on Main Street to not only celebrate the season, but all the city has to offer.

“Honestly just to be real the diversity of food here, having got to try a lot of different ethnic food it has been really really good,” Dobson said.

“Walking around enjoying everything I have seen not just the skyline and the weather but just the people it’s all about the people,” Festival goer, Kerry Hargrave said.

The festival concludes on Sunday at 7 p.m.