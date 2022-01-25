Cryptocurrency company to create 40 new jobs Spartanburg Co.

FILE- Bitcoin mining machines in a warehouse at the Whinstone US Bitcoin mining facility in Rockdale, Texas, on October 10, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (Greenidge Generation) a cryptocurrency company announced plans to invest $264 million to create 40 new tech-sector jobs in Spartanburg County.

According to officials, Greenidge Generation is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency mining and power generation company committed to 100% carbon-neutral datacenter operations.

Officials said it will be located along 175 acres on Jones Road.

Greenidge Generation’s Upstate operations will house some of the most advanced and efficient cryptocurrency mining computers commercially available.

Greenidge Generation expects the facility to have at least 100 megawatts of datacenter capacity when fully developed.

The first phase of the project is expected to be online in the second half of 2022, with additional expansions to reflect this investment through 2025.

Greenidge Generation will provide information to individuals interested in becoming team members, via its website, later this year.