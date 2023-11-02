UPDATE (11/4) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the wheelchair has been recovered.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need help locating a wheelchair that was stolen in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a custom-made Katalyst wheelchair was taken from Sandy Springs Walking Trail on Sandy Springs Road.

Deputies said the wheelchair is used by a young man on a daily basis.

Anyone with information about the wheelchair’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400.