SIX MILE, S.C. (WSPA) – Customers in Six Mile are being asked to reduce their water usage due to a water main break.

Six Mile Water District is asking customers to refrain from irrigating lawns and gardens for the next few days.

The water district said their supplier has had a water main break that should be repairs by Tuesday.

Because of the issues with water, multiple schools in Pickens County will switch to eLearning Monday.

Daniel High School, R.C. Edwards Middle School, Six Mile Elementary School, and Project GO will be shifted to eLearning.

All other schools in Pickens County will have in-person learning as normal.

The district said the affected schools are planned to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.