POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained when a car struck her on Thursday.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroners Office, Carrie Armstrong, 42, of Landrum, was riding a bicycle along Chesnee Road in Polk County Thursday evening when she was hit by a car.

Armstrong was transported to the trauma center at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment and died at the hospital.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating her death in conjunction with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.