JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist from Canada died during a ride along the Blue Ridge Parkway Thursday afternoon along the Haywood County-Jackson County line.

According to the National Park Service, they were dispatched out to a medical emergency near milepost 430 along the parkway, just north of Richland Balsam Overlook.

Rangers and other first responders arrived to find a man in cardiac arrest. The man was cycling with a group when he fell to onto the shoulder, according to rangers. He died at the scene.

The cyclist was identified as 65-year-old Stewart Parsons of Midhurst, Ontario, Canada.