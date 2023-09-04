ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a fatality collision in which a cyclist was struck head-on by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Officers said the crash occurred near the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road around 1:12 p.m.

Police determined that a blue sedan was attempting to pass another vehicle by utilizing the turning lane which resulted in hitting the cyclist head-on.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived but was later located in the evening.

Officers said the cyclist was transported by Buncombe County EMS to Mission Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Their identity has not been released at this time.

Police said they will consult with the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office regarding charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact APD at (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.