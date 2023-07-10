ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after hitting a cyclist Monday morning.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were called to the 40 block of Merrion Avenue, just north of downtown, at 2 a.m. in reference to a truck hitting a cyclist.

The cyclist suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, Joshua Charles Andrews, 34, of Cullowhee, was charged with careless and reckless driving, exceeding a safe speed and driving with no operator’s license.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.