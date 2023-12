ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A cyclist was hit and kill on Thursday in Anderson County.

According to the state highway patrol, at around 5:50 p.m. a cyclist was travelling west on Bethany Church Road when they were struck from behind by an SUV. The cyclist died at the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the cyclist as Bobby Wayne Holdbrooks, 66, of Belton.

The incident is still under investigation by the state highway patrol and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.