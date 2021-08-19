Cypress Creek Renewables expanding operations in Anderson Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cypress Creek Renewables, a solar and energy company, announced plans to grow operations in South Carolina with a new solar project in Anderson County Thursday.

The company has taken the first steps to invest up to $68 million in a 50-megawatt (MW) solar facility in the county, capable of powering 9,100 homes annually, according to officials.

In South Carolina, Cypress Creek has developed both utility-scale and distributed solar projects and currently operates 27 solar facilities totaling 520MW of solar capacity throughout the state.

“We are thrilled to continue investing in South Carolina with a new 50MW solar facility in Anderson County, Cypress Creek Renewables CEO Sarah Slusser said. This project will add to the low-cost, emission-free electricity available for South Carolinians while also providing new tax revenue and jobs.”

For more information about Cypress Creek, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store