Cypress Creek Renewables expanding operations in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cypress Creek Renewables, a solar and energy company, announced plans to grow operations in South Carolina with a new solar project in Anderson County Thursday.

The company has taken the first steps to invest up to $68 million in a 50-megawatt (MW) solar facility in the county, capable of powering 9,100 homes annually, according to officials.

In South Carolina, Cypress Creek has developed both utility-scale and distributed solar projects and currently operates 27 solar facilities totaling 520MW of solar capacity throughout the state.

“We are thrilled to continue investing in South Carolina with a new 50MW solar facility in Anderson County, Cypress Creek Renewables CEO Sarah Slusser said. This project will add to the low-cost, emission-free electricity available for South Carolinians while also providing new tax revenue and jobs.”

