GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department said that they are investigating a malicious damage incident regarding damages to multiple mailboxes.

According to officers, they responded to the Franklin Pointe subdivision this morning around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found that a mailbox cluster had been destroyed by some type of unknown device.

Photo of suspect’s white four-door sedan. (Source: Greer Police Department)

Officers said that the suspect’s vehicle is a white four-door sedan and that there were no injuries during the incident.

Detectives are currently working to identify the suspects involved. If anyone has information regarding the incident please call the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.