GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — A class that teaches dance techniques to adults with special needs held its annual performance Thursday in Greer.

The event, called “Stars and Stripes Forever,” was held at the International Ballet Theater at the Somerville Center at noon.

The class consists of about 20 students who met once a week during the school year. The performers are known as the International Ballet Accessibility Dancers, according to class founder and instructor Lena Forster, from the International Ballet.

“We get to know them. They are like family, and it’s rewarding for everyone involved. Everyone takes great pride in them, and they take great pride in themselves,” said Forster, who teaches the course with the help of volunteers.

The program began about 12 years ago, she said.