Daniel Morgan Ave. to close for traffic changes as part of Spartanburg Co. Courthouse construction

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A portion of Daniel Morgan Avenue will be closed Saturday as crews reconfigure the road as part of the Spartanburg County Courthouse construction project.

The road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. between St. John Street and Magnolia Avenue.

The road is expected to reopen around 7 p.m. as a two-lane road, instead of its usual four-lane configuration.

It will remain a two-lane road through October of 2023 as part of the construction of the new Spartanburg County Courthouse.