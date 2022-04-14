SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thursday was military and first responder day at Daniel Morgan Technology Center in Spartanburg.

Students took part in various activities around campus to learn more about careers.

Local law enforcement and military personnel gathered on the front lawn to teach students about their duties.

It was a hands-on day as students took a spin in a distracted driving course, sat behind the wheel of military vehicles, and learned what a day on the job is like for many of Spartanburg County’s first responders.

“We got to experience different jobs and careers that we could do later in life,” said Spartanburg High School student Tomaria Cunningham.

“I think it’s helpful, you can meet them and thank them because they are here to protect you and help you,” said Spartanburg High School student Jasper Herring.

According to Daniel Morgan Technology’s director, the day was an opportunity for students to narrow down a career path they might be interested in.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.