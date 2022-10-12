COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Dash EV announced Wednesday plans to establish operations in Greenville County.

“Dash EV is thrilled to be establishing our headquarters in South Carolina. The state’s commitment to green energy and electric vehicles provides the perfect opportunity for us to provide an affordable, zero-emission carsharing program for the Greenville and Clemson communities to get to school, work, grocery shopping and more,” shared Roman Kuropas, Dash EV Founder and Chief Executive Officer. We look forward to expanding to other communities in South Carolina, and working with the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA), Governor McMaster and the entire state on innovating sustainable transportation — now and in the future.”

Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business.

The company’s Greenville County operations will create 10 new jobs.

“South Carolina has become a hub for innovative automotive companies, and with this announcement, our impressive roster only continues to grow. We welcome Dash EV to South Carolina and look forward to the work they will do here,” shared Governor Henry McMaster.

Located at 355 South Main Street in Greenville, Dash EV’s facility will serve as the company’s headquarters.

Operations are expected to be online by mid-December.