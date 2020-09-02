Daughter of James Brown to speak at event to honor Chadwick Boseman in Anderson

Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the world premiere of “Get On Up” at the Apollo Theater on Monday, July 21, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The daughter of singer James Brown has been added to the list of speakers at an event honoring Chadwick Boseman in Anderson County.

Deanna Brown-Thomas, president of the James Brown Family Foundation, joins Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts and Boseman’s former pastor Dr. Samuel Neely as speakers for Thursday’s event.

The event, called “Honoring The Life of Anderson’s own Chadwick Boseman,” will be held at 7:00pm at the amphitheater at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Complex.

The city of Anderson said there will be guest speakers, music, along with a special screening of the film “Black Panther.”

Chadwick Boseman portrayed James Brown in the 2014 film “Get on Up.”

Boseman, an Anderson native, passed away Friday from colon cancer at the age of 43.