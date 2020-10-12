David Beasley speaks with 7 News after winning Nobel Peace Prize

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A man who once led the state of South Carolina, now helping lead his organization to a Nobel Peace Prize.

Former Governor and now Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley explained why the work, is far from over.

David Beasley says, winning the Nobel Peace Prize was a day he’ll never forget, a day he was surprised became reality.

He explained the moment like this, “Somebody came busting through the door and said ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ and I said ‘Wow yeah who won it?’ Ya know? They said, ‘Well we did.’ I’m like ‘You’ve got to be kidding me! We won it?”

The award was given to the World Food Programme for the extensive work it’s done to feed people during a global pandemic.

Beasley says it didn’t come easy.

He described the past few months as “horrific”.

“When COVID hit, it literally compounded globally, economic dynamics around the world, so economic deterioration started taking place, supply chain disruption.”

Before COVID-19, he says there were 135 million people in the world knocking on the door of starvation.

Now months into the pandemic he says, “We started to see hunger rate go up, severe hunger rate going up. So now we’re looking at 270 million people marching to the brink of starvation.”

Even though the award is an honor, Beasley says the work they’re doing is far from over.

He says many day-to-day issues could be solved if they had more funding.

“First and foremost is I would ask my South Carolina friends, because we love South Carolina, that’s home,” Beasley said. “Let’s love our neighbor, let’s reach out to the poor and the needy, those that are vulnerable and a helping hand. I think you’ll find out that you’ll be helped more than who you’re helping.”

Right here in South Carolina, Beasley says you don’t have to be a Government official or a millionaire, to make a difference.

