GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The trial for Ray Kelly, the man accused of causing Deputy Conley Jumper’s death in October 2020, continued Tuesday at the Greenville County Courthouse.

The trial’s second day began with Kelly’s defense requesting that the judge rule the case a mistrial. The motion was denied.

The defense then made a second motion, this one requesting a continuance of 30 to 90 days to better prepare for the trial. The judge again denied the defense’s request.

The defense’s motions came after a dramatic day in court Monday, when Kelly, who initially declined legal counsel, decided to request public defense after all.

The trial began with the cross-examination of Deputy Jesse Wasserman’s Monday testimony. Wasserman initiated the traffic stop of Kelly on Oct. 20, 2020.

That traffic stop led to the death of Sgt. Conley Jumper.

The following six witnesses in court Tuesday were law enforcement officers, most of whom were GCSO deputies responding to the scene of the crashes on I-85 that killed Jumper.

The final witness was a medical examiner, who ruled Jumper’s cause of death as homicide.

The trial will resume Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.